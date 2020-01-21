Holmes Beach to open new dog park

A highly anticipated new dog park is about to open for canine cavorting in Holmes Beach.

The ribbon-cutting for the park — in city field north of city hall — will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

The park includes a dog splash pad, canine and human water fountains and run areas, along with updated seating for people at the cost of $50,000.

There will be several vendors at the event, including Perks 4 Pets dog boutique, Running Rover dog-walking and pet-sitting service and animal adoptions sponsored by Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.

There also will be prize giveaways and Mayor Judy Titsworth and code compliance supervisor JT Thomas will speak at the event.