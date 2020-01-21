Race day excitement begins for AME-PTO Dolphin Dash 5K, 1-mile fun run

Are you ready to dash?

Tom Orehowsky of the Bradenton Running Club and Anna Maria Elementary race organizer Kelly Gitt are looking for runners and volunteers for the 13th annual Dolphin Dash to benefit the AME Parent-Teacher Organization.

For volunteers, Gitt said., “I could really use about 10 adults in total.”

They must be early birds — ready to assist with check-ins at AME by 7 a.m.

The 5K race and 1-mile run, set for Saturday, Feb. 8, will leave from the school parking lot, 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, to run the streets in Holmes Beach and return to the school. The 5K runners will start at 8 a.m. and the fun run begins at 9 a.m.

Sign up for both is at runnergirl.com and race day registration will begin at 7 a.m.

Gitt suggests runners park at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach, and walk to the campus.

Awards and refreshments will follow the race at the school.

The PTO’s goal is to raise $25,000 for new school benches and a butterfly garden.

Race fees are $25 per adult and $15 per child under 18.

Also, race organizers are offering sponsorships to businesses and individuals, with gold level sponsors contributing $500 and silver $250.

Both sponsorship levels include promotional material that will be handed out at the race, and gold sponsors can set up a booth near the finish line.

Limited space is available for logo placement on T-shirts, flyers and advertising.

For more information, contact Gitt at 941-357-4488 or email kelly@gittsoldit.com.