Anna Maria advertises for new pier tenant

Anna Maria officials cast a request for proposals, hoping to net a tenant for the restaurant and bait shop on the new city pier by spring.

The city issued the RFP Jan. 22.

The deadline for written questions is noon Feb. 19.

The commission will hold a non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 while the opening of the bids will be at 1 p.m. March 10.

A date for the city commission to approve a contract for a 10-year lease with a 10-year, or two five-year, extension options has yet to be determined.

The commission decided Jan. 10 to reject a lease offer from Mario Schoenfelder, Anna Maria City Pier tenant since 2000, and instead seek bids for the buildout and operation of the pier amenities.

“It is premature to speculate as to who may submit a response or when,” Murphy wrote in a Jan. 29 email to The Islander. “To submit a response requires a great deal of market data analysis, business case analysis and resource procurement/alignment. It’s not something that can be done in a few days. In general, RFP responses are usually submitted very close to the date on which they will be opened.”

The RFP lists criteria in order of importance, with a preference for a drug-free workplace, including:

Annual base rent revenue.

Optional alternative formula for percent rent.

Local presence.

Corporate experience.

Past performance.

Financial ability to perform.

“Local presence is very important to the city and is ranked third,” Murphy wrote. “We feel it is critical that potential tenants be an active part of their community in which they do business and to be, or plan to be, an active participant and supporter of our island community through organizations and activities such as: AMI Chamber of Commerce membership, youth sports sponsorships, community center programs, Kiwanis, Rotary, Privateers, etc., and other similar activities.”

The RFP requires bidders to submit documentation reflecting any required insurance coverage.

Additional details in the document:

The tenant is expected to enter into an agreement with a contractor approved by the city to complete additional buildout required for occupancy.

The tenant is expected to have 120 days to complete the buildout of the restaurant and bait shop interiors and open for business.

The common areas of the pier must be open to the general public seven days a week.

The expected hours of operation for the restaurant and bait shop are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. Alternative hours of operation will be considered.

The city will provide marked parking spaces as required per the ordinance, based upon the final number of seats agreed upon by the tenant and city.

The city will provide for all maintenance of the premises’ exterior, including the interior of the bathrooms through a third party, and the tenant will reimburse the city on a monthly basis in the form of additional rent for the provision of this service to the leased premises.

In addition to base rent, the tenant may be required to pay a portion of the common area maintenance for the pier, its approaches and parking area.

The historic pier was originally built in 1911 and closed after damages incurred by Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The old pier was demolished and the city began building the new pier in 2018.

Of the total construction cost of $2.6 million, $1.2 million has been paid, with $1.5 million outstanding.

The 23-page RFP and one-page addendum are available for viewing online at cityofannamaria.com and below.

The next meeting of the city commission will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria.

