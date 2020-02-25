Anna Maria man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach

An Anna Maria man, John Joseph, 75, was arrested Feb. 12 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joseph was arrested at 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Gulf Drive by a Holmes Beach police officer.

According to the HBPD report, the officer was dispatched to Gulf Drive, following a witness report of a reckless driver in a red Mustang convertible that was swerving into oncoming traffic and had side-swiped several signs and a streetlight pole in Bradenton Beach.

An officer stopped the motorist near South Harbor Drive. The officer reported he smelled alcohol on Joseph’s breath, his eyes appeared bloodshot and watery and his speech was slurred.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test, which Joseph failed and two Breathalyzer tests for blood-alcohol level content resulted in BAL of 0.232 and 0.218. The legal alcohol limit is 0.08.

Joseph was arrested for DUI with a blood-alcohol content over 0.15, transported to Manatee County jail and released that day on a $120 bond.

— ChrisAnn Allen