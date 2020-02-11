Back in the day

Maloney sweetheart:
The late Don Maloney, a Holmes Beach city commissioner, performs — in drag — at the 2006 Kiwanis Club’s Valentine dance to the song, “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” Maloney brought the house down when he made his entrance, wearing loads of lipstick and cherry-smeared cheeks, a blue silk dress and a big red wig, complete with a “wild Irish rose” in his teeth. And he held his “character” of Lily LaTusch through the song, sashaying among the tables and several hundred guests with their sides splitting and tears rolling down their cheeks from laughter. Islander File Photo: Bonner Joy