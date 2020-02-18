Bradenton man arrested for theft, resisting arrest

Richard Maher, 50, of Bradenton, was arrested Feb. 10 by the Holmes Beach Police Department for allegedly stealing $29.41 from a car, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Officers Lee Diehl and Jason Higgins were dispatched to a burglary in the 3600 block of Gulf Drive, where they found the victim, who witnessed a man stealing from his vehicle, pursuing the suspect on foot.

The officers located Maher on a sand dune near the 3000 block of Avenue E. He attempted to flee, refused to lie on the ground, then tried to escape Higgins’ hold, according to the police report. Higgins used his Taser to stun Maher, then arrested and transported him to the HBPD for processing.

Maher was taken to the Manatee County jail and was being held on $14,250 bail as of Feb. 14.