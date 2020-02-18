Eyes on the road 02-19-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following for the week of Feb. 17:

Gulf Drive South between Fifth and Sixth streets south in Bradenton Beach: A one-lane closure along Gulf Drive South is planned the week of Feb. 17 but the date is dependent on weather and progress of crews working on a pipeline replacement project. The lane closure will be announced via Twitter @manateegov and @pw_manateegov. Motorists traveling on Gulf Drive South should allow extra time to get to their destinations.

Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West on Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues until the fall. The work involves resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage, constructing a sidewalk and installing new lighting. Drivers can expect lane closures on Cortez Road from 123rd Street West to 86th Street West 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and on the southside of 119th Street West during the same period. Pedestrians can expect sidewalk closures. Detours on 119th Street West will begin after Easter.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

To view traffic conditions, go online to smarttrafficinfo.org.