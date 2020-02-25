Former HB chief inducted to police hall of fame

Former Holmes Beach Police Chief Jay Romine is a hall of famer.

Romine, the director of the Manatee Technical College Law Enforcement Academy, is a 2020 inductee into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame.

The institution was created in 2014 to recognize law enforcement officers “who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida’s citizens through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments,” according to a press notice.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association nominated Romine, who began his career in law enforcement in 1979 in Holmes Beach, where he rose through the ranks to chief.

During his 20 years in that post, Romine founded the Manatee County Law Enforcement Council, as well as served on the state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission in 2002, 2006 and 2012 and as chair 2007-10.

He also served as president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association in 2004, coordinating disaster response when several major hurricanes made landfall in the state.

Romine was appointed director of the academy in 2013.

He was elected by his peers to the chair of the Florida Criminal Justice Training Center Directors Association and he is the leader of the 40 certified training centers in the state.

A selection committee that met at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee in December named Romine for induction.

The induction ceremony will be held May 16 at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

— Lisa Neff