Holmes Beach man arrested for fatal stabbing

Jessie Hernandez, 41, of Holmes Beach, was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly stabbing a co-worker while on a job in Bradenton.

The Bradenton Police Department arrived on the scene — the Main Street condominiums in the 200 block of Third Street West in Bradenton — to find Rene Escobido Balditt, 48, of Bradenton, deceased, with stab wounds to his upper body.

Both the suspect and victim were working at the site where Balditt died, according to a news release from the police department.

The investigation is active, the release stated.

Hernandez faces a charge of murder.

The BPD asked that anyone with information about the case contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373.

Additionally, information can be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-634-8744.

As of Feb. 17, Hernandez remained in the Manatee County jail on no bond.