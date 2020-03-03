Body found in Intracoastal

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after a woman’s body was found Feb. 27 in the Intracoastal Waterway near Key Royale in Holmes Beach.

The woman was identified in an MCSO report as Alice Pamela Mehan, 49, of New Port Richey.

The MCSO deployed its marine and aviation units, responding to a Feb. 27call about a body seen in the water behind the 600 block of Key Royale Drive.

The marine unit found the deceased woman shortly after 4 p.m. and transported the body to the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach.

The report did not indicate a cause or manner of death and said an investigation was ongoing.

— Lisa Neff