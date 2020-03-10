Cortez fishing festival grosses $244,718 for nonprofit

The Cortez festival hooked a big fish.

Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage treasurer Mike Northfield told members March 2 the 2020 Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival will result in about $60,000 in net revenue — close to last year’s haul.

“I think we are hitting our new normal,” FISH vice president Jane von Hahmann said. “I’m proud of what we did.”

The festival is a mainstay for FISH, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving commercial fishing and maritime cultures, as well as the coastal environment. The two-day event began in 1981 and has become the organization’s largest source of annual income.

This year’s festival — held Feb. 15-16 — raised $244,718 in gross revenue, while costs were at $125,543.87, according to a February financial report approved by the FISH board.

The numbers show $119,174.13 in net revenue, but Northfield said several expenses hadn’t been factored, such as some $32,000 in seed money from the nonprofit, as well as $14,000 for beer, not yet invoiced.

Northfield said after all expenses are taken into account, the net revenue should be close to $60,000.

Von Hahmann said 12,000-13,000 people attended the festival, which is held on the waterfront. She said attendance dropped off midday Feb. 16, and the nonprofit’s festival planning committee should brainstorm ways to keep people coming through the second day of 2021 festivities.

Northfield said he would bring more festival financials to FISH’s next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Fishermen’s Hall, 4515 124th St. W., Cortez.