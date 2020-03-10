County health dept. activates COVID-19 health line

The Manatee Health Department has opened the Manatee Health Line, a phone number for people to call if they suspect they have coronavirus, COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the following people to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19:

Anyone showing symptoms of the disease, including fever, cough and shortness of breath;

Anyone who has been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19;

Anyone who has recently traveled from a country or area with widespread or ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Manatee residents who think they have COVID-19 should call the health line at 941-242-6649 at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Callers will be interviewed to determine whether they are at risk based on travel history, contact with confirmed cases and other factors.

“Calling the health department ahead of time allows us to coordinate with the health care system to assure appropriate infection control measures in our community,” Manatee Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Bencie said in a news release.

For more information

The Florida Department of Health updates case counts, prevention tips, worldwide developments, reputable links and more at its COVID-19 web page at www.flhealth.gov/covid-19.