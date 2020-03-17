COVID-19 closings and cancellations on Anna Maria Island

Governor orders bars closed, puts limits on restaurants, beach groups
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis March 17 ordered bars and nightclubs in the state to close for 30 days.
The governor, announcing new restrictions to counter the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, also said restaurants need to operate at half-capacity, with tables spaced at distances of 6 feet.
During his late-morning televised news conference, the governor also encouraged people to use takeout and delivery services instead of dining in.
At Florida’s beaches, DeSantis said people must not gather in groups of more than 10.
“You have to have distance apart out there,” he said, mentioning recent large crowds on beaches on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
DeSantis said he would support local governments building upon the limits.
— Lisa Neff
Click here to read/download the State of Florida, Office of the Governor Executive Order Number 20-68 (Emergency Management – COVID-19)
The following is a list of closings and cancellations on the island or nearby:
Cancellations
- Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island Easter Sunrise Service, April 12. CANCELED
- Senior Adventures activities. CANCELED
- Anna Maria Tuesday Farmers’ Markets. CANCELED
- Keep Manatee Beautiful Earth Day celebration. CANCELED
- Keep Manatee Beautiful Great American Cleanup. CANCELED
- School District of Manatee County classes. CANCELED
- Major League Baseball spring training. CANCELED
- Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, March 24. CANCELED
- St. Bernard Catholic Church events, programs. CANCELED
- Island Gallery West Saturday artist demonstrations. CANCELED
- West Manatee Fire Rescue meeting, March 24. CANCELED
- Center of Anna Maria Island tour of homes, March 21. CANCELED
- Friends of the Island Library book sale, March 20-21. CANCELED
- Bradenton Beach Pier Team meeting, March 19. CANCELED
- Bradenton Beach P&Z meeting, March 18. CANCELED
- Anna Maria Island Garden Club flower show, March 18. CANCELED
- Anna Maria Island/West Manatee Democratic Club, March 16. CANCELED
- Island Players “Leading Ladies.” CANCELED
- Artists’ Guild Gallery, reception, March 13. CANCELED
- Island Gallery West, reception, March 13. CANCELED
Postponements
- Center of Anna Maria Island the Grass Roots concert, March 19. POSTPONED
- Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival, April 11. POSTPONED
- Anna Maria Island Privateers One Night in Tortuga, March 21. POSTPONED
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 15. POSTPONED
- Anna Maria Island Privateers Thieves Market, March 14. POSTPONED
Closures
- Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. CLOSED
- John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. CLOSED
- Mote Marine Aquarium. CLOSED
- Florida Maritime Museum. CLOSED
- Annie Silver Community Center. CLOSED
Other
- Episcopal Church of the Annunciation operations. SUSPENDED
- Anna Maria Island Historical Society museum hours. SHORTENED
Editor’s note: Updated at 11 a.m. March 17.
