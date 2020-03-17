COVID-19 closings and cancellations on Anna Maria Island

Governor orders bars closed, puts limits on restaurants, beach groups

​Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis March 17 ordered bars and nightclubs in the state to close for 30 days.

​The governor, announcing new restrictions to counter the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, also said restaurants need to operate at half-capacity, with tables spaced at distances of 6 feet.

​During his late-morning televised news conference, the governor also encouraged people to use takeout and delivery services instead of dining in.

​At Florida’s beaches, DeSantis said people must not gather in groups of more than 10.

​“You have to have distance apart out there,” he said, mentioning recent large crowds on beaches on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

​DeSantis said he would support local governments building upon the limits.

​— Lisa Neff

Click here to read/download the State of Florida, Office of the Governor Executive Order Number 20-68 (Emergency Management – COVID-19)

The following is a list of closings and cancellations on the island or nearby:

Cancellations

Kiwanis Club of Anna Maria Island Easter Sunrise Service, April 12. CANCELED

Senior Adventures activities. CANCELED

Anna Maria Tuesday Farmers’ Markets. CANCELED

Keep Manatee Beautiful Earth Day celebration. CANCELED

Keep Manatee Beautiful Great American Cleanup. CANCELED

School District of Manatee County classes. CANCELED

Major League Baseball spring training. CANCELED

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, March 24. CANCELED

St. Bernard Catholic Church events, programs. CANCELED

Island Gallery West Saturday artist demonstrations. CANCELED

West Manatee Fire Rescue meeting, March 24. CANCELED

Center of Anna Maria Island tour of homes, March 21. CANCELED

Friends of the Island Library book sale, March 20-21. CANCELED

Bradenton Beach Pier Team meeting, March 19. CANCELED

Bradenton Beach P&Z meeting, March 18. CANCELED

Anna Maria Island Garden Club flower show, March 18. CANCELED

Anna Maria Island/West Manatee Democratic Club, March 16. CANCELED

Island Players “Leading Ladies.” CANCELED

Artists’ Guild Gallery, reception, March 13. CANCELED

Island Gallery West, reception, March 13. CANCELED

Postponements

Center of Anna Maria Island the Grass Roots concert, March 19. POSTPONED

Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce Beach’N Food Truck and Music Festival, April 11. POSTPONED

Anna Maria Island Privateers One Night in Tortuga, March 21. POSTPONED

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 15. POSTPONED

Anna Maria Island Privateers Thieves Market, March 14. POSTPONED

Closures

Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. CLOSED

John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art. CLOSED

Mote Marine Aquarium. CLOSED

Florida Maritime Museum. CLOSED

Annie Silver Community Center. CLOSED

Other

Episcopal Church of the Annunciation operations. SUSPENDED

Anna Maria Island Historical Society museum hours. SHORTENED

Editor’s note: Updated at 11 a.m. March 17.

Listings will be added. So please check back.

Also, please send notices of cancellations or closings to calendar@islander.org.