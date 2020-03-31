Drive-through COVID-19 testing starts up in Manatee County

One month after the first case of COVID-19 in the state was documented in Manatee County, people are clamoring to be tested.

Manatee County representatives announced March 24 that a drive-through specimen collection site would operate at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

The Manatee County Health Department scheduled 50 appointments each day March 26-29, totaling 200 kits.

To be tested, people needed an appointment and a doctor’s prescription, photo ID and proof of residence.

Specimens were sent to labs for testing and results were pending at press time for The Islander.

At a county media teleconference March 25, health department spokeswoman Chris Tittel said that as of March 25, the county had 250 COVID-19 specimen collection kits, including the 200 planned for use at the drive-through. She said results turnaround time was four days.

As of March 25, prior to the drive-through testing, 26 people had tested positive and 174 people had tested negative in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

“They’re just being inundated with test requests,” Tittel said, adding that all Florida counties are using the same ordering system through the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Nick Azzara, information outreach coordinator for the county, said testing also was dependent on having enough personal protective equipment for providers.

Tittel recommended people visit the state department of health website at www.floridahealth.gov/covid19 to see the dashboard, including a graphic breakdown, county by county, of disease spread and testing results.

She said the number of cases in a county determined the “critical need” of that county. She listed Broward County, which reported 596 of 2,765 cases statewide as of March 27, as an example, while Manatee County reported 28 cases on that date.

Tittel also said Manatee County reported a high proportion of negative results, indicating no widespread community transmission.

“The critical need is more about where we see cases building, as opposed to the longevity of the disease in a particular community,” Tittel said. “We continue to send our requests to the state and we’re in their fighting for what we can get for Manatee County.”