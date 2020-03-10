Eyes on the road 03-11-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following for the week of March 9:

Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West on Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Ajax Paving Industries of Florida is the contractor on the project, estimated to cost $5 million and continue until fall 2020. The work involves resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage, constructing a sidewalk and installing new lighting. Drivers can expect lane closures on Cortez Road from 123rd Street West to 86th Street West 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and on the southside of 119th Street West during the same period. Pedestrians can expect sidewalk closures. Also, detours on 119th Street West will begin after Easter.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

Multiple locations in Bradenton Beach: A Manatee County pipeline replacement project continues in Bradenton Beach, possibly into late summer. Impacted areas include Bay Drive South, Bridge Street, Church Avenue and Cortez Road. Construction in rights of way is expected, as well as increased truck traffic and heavy equipment operations. People — motorists and pedestrians — can expect detours.

Did you know?

To view live traffic conditions, including traffic on the Anna Maria Island and Cortez drawbridges, go online to smarttrafficinfo.org and click on a camera icon.

Travel times and incident reports also are posted on the site.