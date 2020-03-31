First responders find ‘encouragement’ for COVID-19 stress

People are settling into a new normal.

And no one knows how long it will last.

Those on the frontline during the COVID-19 outbreak face the same everyday struggles as everyone else, but with increased demand on their mental and physical wellbeing as they ensure public safety and treat the ill.

Rodney Kwiatkowski, marshal for the West Manatee Fire Rescue District, said March 26 it is a difficult time for firefighters, who spend 24-hour shifts waiting for calls that could put them in contact with coronavirus carriers.

“There’s some stress involved in that, but they’re holding up well,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said community support has been heartening for the first responders.

Kwiatkowski said he has been conducting fire inspections in his district and was pleased to find he did not have to warn people to stay distanced.

“What I’m noticing is people aren’t extending their hands like they did two weeks ago,” Kwiatkowski said. “It’s very encouraging. It shows they are taking it seriously.”

People also are showing them generosity and thanks.

The Bridge Church in Bradenton, for example, partnered with the Bonefish Grill restaurant to provide care packages and lunch for firefighters at all the district stations.

“Even though they couldn’t go in and shake hands like they normally would, they were there for us,” Kwiatkowski said. “It was a beautiful thing to see.”

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said he too has been impressed by public behavior and community support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manatee County and municipal officials ordered Anna Maria Island beaches closed to the general public as of March 20.

County beach parking lots were barricaded and about 12 other parking areas in Holmes Beach had temporary “no parking” signs, but people residing or vacationing on the island, as well as anyone who can find a legal parking spot, could walk on the beach. The HBPD’s job was to ensure social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart and no groups larger than 10 people.

“It’s very, very sparse on the beach,” Tokajer said March 26. “And the people who are there are definitely social distancing.”

He said HBPD officers also have been coping with the changes created by COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m monitoring it and making sure that everyone has what they need, including time,” Tokajer said. “Everybody seems to be coping very well, considering that we are all under a strain with this thing. It is definitely something that is going to be world-changing.”