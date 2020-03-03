Man charged with DUI in Cortez

A driver pulled over for undisclosed reasons in Cortez was arrested for driving under the influence and damaging property.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Bigby arrested Richard Palmer, 62, Feb. 23 at the intersection of Cortez Road West and 119th Street West.

After stopping Palmer, Bigby reportedly smelled alcohol on his breath. Also, Palmer was slurring his speech and swaying while standing, but he denied drinking any alcoholic beverages.

Bigby began field sobriety exercises, and the man failed to complete three tests.

The investigation determined the man was intoxicated, so the deputy arrested him and transported him to the Manatee County jail.

The report did not disclose what property Palmer damaged, other than the property is owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The man was twice given the opportunity to take a Breathalyzer test, but declined.

Palmer was issued a uniform criminal traffic citation in reference to DUI.

— Ryan Paice