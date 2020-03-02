The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, March. 04, 2020

ITEMS FOR SALE

HENREDON DINING ROOM set. Table, six chairs, one leaf, pads. $450. 314-494-9140.

CAR DOLLY DEMCO, Kar Kaddy model KK370SB. Typical hookup to tow vehicles. Includes automatic brakes, wheels steer automatically for tracking, 14-inch heavy duty tires, protected from weather, lockable hitch, certificate of origin available. $1,890. 941-794-8406.

MOVING: DOUBLE BED, large dresser and mirror, file cabinets, computer desk with storage, bookcases. 941-747-4836.

NEW CORDLESS VENETIAN blinds. Four single, and three double windows. includes all hardware and cornices. $99. 941-567-6179.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

COUPON: SAVE $5 on the only patented sandless beach blanket. Use AMI5@sandlessblanket.com or purchase at the Beach Hut across from Ginny’s and Jane E’s Old IGA on Gulf Drive, Anna Maria or call 855-686-sand.

BIKE RACK, $65, DOOR pantry/closet, white $10, computer keyboard $10, Like new, 941-920-2494.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wednesday. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-779-2733.

GETTING BETTER EACH year: St. Mary Star of the Sea Women’s Guild Royal Rummage Sale XIII. “Early bird” sale: Noon-4 p.m. Friday, March 6. Admission, $5. Regular sale: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Free admission. Always LBK’S biggest and best! Clothing, furniture, art, collectibles, jewelry, housewares, linens, toys, electronics, books and much, much, more! St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key. Father Edward Pick Hall.

ANNUAL FLEA MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Baked goods, clothing, jewelry, linens, tools, books, collectables, housewares, furniture. Mt. Vernon Clubhouse, 4701 Independence Drive, south side of Cortez Road.

HUGE COMMUNITY TAG/BAKE sale. Village Green, Saturday, March 7. 8 a.m.-noon. Corner of 68th Street and 12th Avenue West. Home-baked goodies, household items, books, CDs, videos, sports and fishing gear, tools, clothing, jewelry, accessories, furniture, small appliances and linens.

YARD SALE, BENEFITS American Cancer Society. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. 524 56th Street. Holmes Beach.

RUMMAGE SALE, 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb 6-7. 216 S Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

FISHING

LOCAL FISHING GUIDE for hire. Wanna catch more fish, have better bait, learn the local waters? Your boat, my knowledge. Call Nelly, 40 years local fishing experience. 941-896-2915.

HELP WANTED

SEEKING HIGH SCHOOL student who lives on Anna Maria Island to babysit one child in the afternoon approximately 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. two days per week. Pay starts at $13 per hour. Please, call 941-778-1244.

FULL-TIME COOK and dishwasher. Prep food, lift 30 pounds, team player. Looking for at least one year experience, dependable. Come by Old Hamburg and or call 941-778-1320.

AMI Accommodations is looking to hire a full-time maintenance technician to help us create a welcoming environment for our guests and owners by ensuring our homes are well maintained. Previous maintenance experience preferred. Please, send resumes to careers@annamariaparadise.com.

TWO SCOOPS NOW hiring part-time associates. Anna Maria Island’s favorite ice-cream. Varied shifts available. Must be able to work nights and weekends. A great place to work and have a little fun. Looking for a few friendly people. Food preparation or server experience preferred. Great pay! Apply today: Two Scoops, 101 S. Bay Blvd., Unit A-2, Anna Maria.

TWO SIDES OF NATURE – Anna Maria Island’s largest little beach shoppes, is now hiring part-time associates. Varied shifts available must be able to work nights and weekends. Retail experience preferred. Apply today: Two Sides of Nature, 101 S. Bay Blvd., Unit A-1, Anna Maria.

WANTED: FULL-TIME server. Paradise Bagels Cafe. 3220 E. Bay Drive, Anna Maria Centre Shops. 941-779-1212.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

HASKELL TERMITE AND Pest Control: Serving Anna Maria Island and beyond. Call Rick Freeman, 813-239-1790. Rick@Haskell-Termite.com.

RETIRED CNA OFFERING companion/caregiver services for elderly in Bradenton area. Prepare meals, grocery shopping and errands, light housekeeping, etc. Experienced, honest, caring and reliable. References available. Daphne, 762-207-9683.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS

JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HOLLANDS PAINT, DRYWALL and handyman services: Interior/exterior paint, drywall repair, wall/ceiling textures, stucco repair, pressure washing. Over 25 years’ experience. All work guaranteed. References. Licensed/insured. Call Dee, 256-337-5395.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

R.A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Call Bill, 941-307-9315.

RENTALS

WANTED TO RENT, garage for car from April 23 to October 1. Call 941-761-4696.

AVAILABLE RENTAL: REMAINDER of 2020 through April 2020 and October through April of 2020 – 2021 winter season. 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

3BR/2BA, FIRST FLOOR, SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA, beautiful. Westbay Point & Moorings. Available April, monthly, FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1590. Also, #1106, 2BR/2BA, gorgeous bay views, available May, monthly. Kayaks and bikes included. Sue, 207-944-6097.

RARELY AVAILABLE: Last-minute cancellation makes this beautiful 2BR/2BA condo at Westbay Point & Moorings open for a month rental this April 2020. $4,000/month. Call 614-562-9589 for photos and more details.

SNOWBIRDS: BOOK 2021. Beautiful Key Royale 2BR/2BA, canal, pool, dock, kayak, bicycles. Text 813-943-3572, or email adrielsplace@gmail.com.

ANNUAL, 2BR/2BA, FLORIDA room, ground level. $1,600 month, plus utilities. No pets, no smoking. 941-363-1227.

REAL ESTATE

COMMERCIAL CONDO, RETAIL business included. 15 years in business. City of Anna Maria. $799,900. Sharon Hightower, Re/Max Alliance Group. 941-330-5054.

COMPLETELY REMODELED 2BR/2BA lakefront villa in a very active 55-plus bayfront development. Nothing to do but move in. Boaters paradise with one-time $25 fee. HOA covers everything but electric. Truly a maintenance-free, active lifestyle with many amenities. Beautiful unit! $269,900. Call for a private showing, 401-374-2009.

PALMA SOLA TOWNHOUSE: 2BR, boat, dock, heated pool. Great investment. $199,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

AFFORDABLE PLACE IN the sun: Doublewide mobile, 55-plus, gated community. $25,900. Owner, JB. 941-356-1456.