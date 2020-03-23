The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, March. 25, 2020

ITEMS FOR SALE

24 FISHING ROD spinning rack. New in box. $40. 941-778-6288.

CHAIR: AMERICAN ROCKER. Brown and white. $50. 941-524-3955.

WINE DECANTERS: $10, computer keyboard, $10, framed oil Van Gogh paintings, $25. 941-920-2494.

GLASS TABLETOP: 48-inch round, 3/8-inch thick. Beveled edge. $75 or best offer. 941-704-5349.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: ANTIQUE BOTTLES, no screw tops, antique pottery, Indian artifacts, fossils and minerals. Serious sellers respond to Jonathan Melnick, P.O. Box 15832, Sarasota FL 34277.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

FISHING

LOCAL FISHING GUIDE for hire. Wanna catch more fish, have better bait, learn the local waters? Your boat, my knowledge. Call Nelly, 40 years local fishing experience. 941-896-2915.

HELP WANTED

WANTED: FULL-TIME server. Paradise Bagels Cafe. 3220 E. Bay Drive, Anna Maria Centre Shops. 941-779-1212.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

ANDREA WILKINSON PHOTOGRAPHY, wedding films and photography. View work at andreawilkinsonphotography.com. Call Andrea, 330-906-1274.

BAYSHORE HOME WATCH (accredited service): Providing certified professional weekly home checks. Peace of mind while you’re away. 941-920-5597. Bonded/insured.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

AMI PAINTING: ISLAND resident. Prompt, reliable. Quality workmanship. Interior/exterior. Minor repairs, carpentry. Call Bill, 941-307-9315.

HANDYMAN AND PAINTING. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

RENTALS

ANNUAL HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/1BA rental, quiet neighborhood, newly remodeled, single story, new appliances, screened back porch, storage area, private yard, RV/boat parking. $1,500-$1,600/month. 941-451-7403. msjuliesunshine@gmail.com.

AVAILABLE SEASONAL RENTAL: October-April 2020-21. 2BR/2BA, ground level, carport, patio. Block to gulf. Updated granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must See! Anna Maria. 941.565.2373.

SEASONAL RENTAL: HOLMES Beach. Dec 1-March 2020-21. 2BR/2BA duplex unit. Parking, no stairs, walk to beach. No pets, no smoking. $2,850/month. Contact: 403-512-2350. dlehto@telus.net. pkelly333333@hotmail.com, 519-807-9426.

3BR/2BA, FIRST FLOOR, SPACIOUS, classy, 2020 total renovation. Beautiful, quiet Westbay Point & Moorings.

ANNUAL RENTAL: HOLMES Beach 2BR/2BA with bonus room, garage, washer/dryer hookup. Small dog considered with pet fee. Available immediately. $1,900/month. Call Island Vacation Properties, 941-778-1000.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA, beautifully furnished with garage. Eight-month availability. $1,800 month plus utilities. 941-778-2824.

HOLMES BEACH: NEWER furnished 2BR/2BA. 2021 season cancellation now available. $3,300/month. Normal restrictions apply. 941-778-2824.

GULF BEACHFRONT: 1BR/1BA Via Roma, first floor. Complex renovated 2019, full kitchen, living, dining area, saltwater pool, hot tub. April 4-11. $1,000. 941-962-0940.

DON’T GO HOME! Keep enjoying AMI and Westbay Point & Moorings: 2BR/2BA gorgeous bay views, available May-November. FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1106. Also, 3BR/2BA first floor, spacious, beautiful. Both: bikes and kayaks! FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1590. Sue, 207-944-6097.

REAL ESTATE

STEPS TO BEACH! 4BR/4BA beach duplex now available on Anna Maria Island! Unique design totally separates each unit. No common walls. Oversized lot, large decks, huge carports, wood floors, central A/C, washer and dryer hookups, ceiling fans, ncely updated, weekly rentals OK. $749,900. Open House, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 22. 403 Clark Lane, Holmes Beach. Chard Winheim, Horizon Realty, 941-713-6743.