2 island cities encourage reporting illegal rental check-ins

The cities of Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach are looking for help from residents.

The cities issued a joint public service announcement April 4 in an effort to inform more people of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order suspending short-term vacation rental operations statewide.

The local announcement provides contact information to make complaints and report possible illegal rentals to city authorities, as well as the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

At press time, DeSantis’ order was set to expire April 10. That would allow vacation rental operations — homes and condos booked for less than 30 days — to resume Easter weekend despite the continued spread of COVID-19.

Licensed hotels and motels were not included in the order.

People found violating the governor’s order can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and issued a notice to appear in court.

Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie told The Islander April 4 that Bradenton Beach Police Lt. John Cosby had identified at least six cases where people were found checking into vacation rental bookings.

Chappie said the two cities issued the announcement so residents — neighbors of vacation rentals — could help identify illegal check-ins.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said April 6 that the city had checked “about 20 places where new tenants were reported,” and found no violations. He said most were property owners with their families, vacationing in their rental units during the shutdown.

The announcement directs people to file complaints to the DBPR via its website, myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/eo-complaints or to provide city staff with the address of the vacation rental, date and name of the rental agency, if known.

Bradenton Beach’s code enforcement office can be reached at 941-737-0161, and complaints also can be made online at cityofbradentonbeach.com.

Holmes Beach code officer JT Thomas can be reached at 941-518-9488, and complaints can be submitted on the city website, cityofholmesbeach.org.

Bradenton Beach city attorney Ricinda Perry wrote in an April 4 email to The Islander that the cities failed to reach Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy, but decided to proceed due to concerns over Easter check-ins.