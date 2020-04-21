BBPD investigates bike theft

Has anyone seen this person?

A tenant in Bradenton Beach reported to police April 14 that her bicycle was stolen April 13 from a property in the 100 block of 10th Street South.

A nearby security camera captured video of a person loading the bike into the bed of a blue pickup truck and driving away. The camera did not capture the license tag and the motorist has yet to be identified.

The Ariel sports bike has saddlebags, a light, and a custom seat. The complainant listed the value of the bike at $1,000, according to the Bradenton Beach police report.

BBPD officers searched the area for a suspect but found no one.

Witnesses with information on the bicycle or regarding the incident can contact the BBPD at 941-778-6311.

— Ryan Paice