Beach parking crackdown, AMI enforcement

Restrictions tightened over the past week in Holmes Beach as positive COVID-19 numbers continued to rise in Manatee County.

Law enforcement was tasked with ensuring people complied with state and local orders.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer circulated a news release April 9 stating that due to states of emergency declared by the city, county and state, Holmes Beach was immediately halting parking at beach accesses and on streets and rights of way.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale said April 9 that the city was following the same restrictions.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said April 9 during a teleconferenced city commission meeting that he was discussing plans with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the agency that provides law enforcement in Anna Maria.

Manatee County and municipal officials ordered Anna Maria Island beaches closed to the general public as of March 20, but still allowed some parking at beach accesses and people were allowed to visit the beach — as long as they could legally get to the shore.

Tokajer said walking on the beach still would be permitted the week beginning April 13. He said the concern that prompted the parking closure was people posting to social media that they were planning to violate the governor’s social distancing order, pay the $50 fine and gather at the beach the weekend of April 11 — during the Easter holiday.

“No parking” signs were posted throughout the city April 10 and Tokajer said vehicles would be towed at the owners’ expense.

He reported April 13 that seven cars were towed over the weekend and 69 parking citations were issued. The towed cars were parked at Kingfish Boat Ramp and, when owners called the HBPD, an officer transported the owner to an ATM, if needed, to pay the fine, then to the boat ramp to collect their car. “We wanted to make it as painless as we could,” he said.

We’re thinking that this weekend was just the beginning of it,” he said April 9. “It appears that people are getting understandably frustrated with the lack of things to do and we don’t want them to think it’s OK to violate city and state orders because they’re bored.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order April 1 for people to stay at home for 30 days, maintain social distancing guidelines of 6 feet apart and congregate in groups of no more than 10 people.

Manatee County businesses not considered “essential” were ordered to close through the end of April.

Meanwhile, county commissioners instituted the curfew prohibiting nonessential travel 11 p.m.-5 a.m. seven days a week.

The curfew was extended April 10 for another week, but with an amendment that removed allowing citations for gatherings on private property.

The governor also ordered a halt to vacation rentals for stays of less than 30 days until April 11 and the county voted April 10 to ask the governor for an extension.

DeSantis extended the rental order to April 30 the same day.

Randy Warren, Manatee County sheriff’s public information officer, wrote in an April 9 email to The Islander that the MCSO had success with people following the new rules.

“Deputies are seeking voluntary compliance. We will continue to educate people,” Warren wrote. “That approach appears to be working.”