County downshifts island trolley, bus schedules

COVID-19 cautions hadn’t slowed Manatee County Area Transit’s services.

Then Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a “safer at home” order limiting people’s use of transit services to essential trips, meaning reduced ridership.

So MCAT services were reduced April 4, including the fare-free Anna Maria Island trolleys.

Bus services now end at 7 p.m. Previously, the island trolley service ended at 10:30 p.m., while most MCAT fixed-bus routes wound down at 8 p.m.

Buses along Route 3, which serves the Manatee Avenue/State Road 64 corridor, as well as the island trolleys were reduced in frequency from 20-minute to 60-minute intervals.

Also, MCAT suspended the island trolley on Sundays and shut down the Longboat Key shuttle.

MCAT’s Skyway ConneXion service, connecting Manatee and Pinellas counties, now only operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

MCAT also implemented safety measures to counter the virus’ spread:

Staggering seating to at least 6 feet;

Loading passengers through the rear entrance of transit vehicles to reduce exposure to the drivers;

Installing hand sanitizer on the fleet;

Sanitizing the fleet and facilities twice a week, Sundays and Wednesdays;

Gloves are used for handling cash and tickets;

Cleaning bus and trolley interiors daily — as well as during layovers — with antibacterial spray wipes;

Virus prevention information is included on the fleet’s infotainment screens.

For more information, contact MCAT at 941-749-7116, or go to mymanatee.org/departments/mcat.