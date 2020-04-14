Island real estate transactions – 04-08-2020

108 Elm Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,460 sfla / 2,652 sfur 4bed/2bath duplex built in 1950 on a 5,500 sq ft lot was sold 03/09/20, Slavin to Liu for $1,850,000.

104 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria, a 1,277 sfla / 2,204 sfur 3bed/3½bath/1car pool home built in 1926 on a 7,250 sq ft lot was sold 03/25/20, Jay Beach LLC to Magnolia 104 LLC for $1,700,000; list $1,795,000.

513 Loquat Drive, Anna Maria, a 2,452 sfla / 5,221 sfur 6bed/4bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 1989 on a 11,115 sq ft lot was sold 03/09/20, Welch Properties LLLP to Altman for $1,500,000; list $1,529,000.

301 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, a 2,520 sfla / 2,700 sfur commercial building built in 1975 on a 9,600 sq ft lot was sold 03/04/20, Dessberg to Why Knot AMI LLC for $1,200,000.

511 75th St., Holmes Beach, a vacant 10,799 sq ft canalfront lot was sold 03/25/20, CSG Realty III LLC to Hillman for $620,000.

3805 E. Bay Drive, Unit 301, Sunbow Bay, Holmes Beach, a 917 sfla / 1,018 sfur 1bed/1bath condo with shared pool built in 1979 was sold 03/20/20, Smith to Pigman for $279,000; list $284,000.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Keller Williams on the Water, can be reached at 941-713-4755.