Law enforcement pushes through COVID-19 changes

Anna Maria Island law enforcement officers embarked on a “new normal” this spring.

Restrictions — handed down from the federal and state governments and enacted locally — changed as the COVID-19 infection numbers continued to rise in Manatee County.

It meant more work for law enforcement.

County and municipal officials ordered Anna Maria Island beaches closed to the general public as of March 20, but still allowed people on the beach if they could find access, as parking lots at the public beaches were closed.

Access streets for the beach closed and right-of-way parking in Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach was further limited April 10, although people still were allowed on the beach provided they maintained social distancing of 6 feet and congregated in groups of no more than 10 people.

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer said April 22 he was “waiting and watching” to see what Gov. Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 task force determined for guidelines when the stay-at-home order issued April 1 ends April 30.

“Once we get that information, we will determine how to return to some semblance of normal, or a new normal,” he said.

Tokajer said he was observing news and statistics in other areas of the state that reopened beaches.

“I am going to be paying attention to other parts of the state over the next week or two to see how they were affected by opening back up when they did,” he said.

The county maintains Manatee Public Beach in Holmes Beach and Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach. Elsewhere, the shoreline is monitored by the cities.

Tokajer said he told county representatives April 17 that the city was not prepared to open its beaches and would not open street or beach access parking until receiving clearance from the state.

He also told the county that if it opened the beaches, it must provide policing, as Tokajer said it was too soon to risk exposing HBPD officers to COVID-19.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale said he would support a decision to open beaches when county officials determined it safe.

“This is a beach community,” he said. “If the county tells us they are going to open the beaches, we are going to do whatever we need to do to go along with that order and, hopefully, the powers that be will make the right decision.”

So long as people maintained social distancing, there should not be a problem, Speciale said, adding BBPD officers were wearing protective equipment on calls and disinfecting themselves and their vehicles after contact with people.

Speciale said the department likely would maintain disinfection practices and social distancing measures through the end of the year. He said the department has too few officers to risk any getting sick.

As of April 23, no BBPD officers were quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19.

Speciale said, “A natural disaster is a physical thing. You can see it. It’s hard dealing with something you can’t see and don’t know is there.”

He added, “All we can do is follow guidelines and hope we’re back to normal as soon as safely possible.”

Tokajer said seven Holmes Beach employees were quarantined due to coronavirus concerns — three HBPD officers, two dispatchers and two city staff.

Six had returned to work as of April 23 and one officer planned to return April 27, as The Islander went to press.

Protocols for dealing with the new coronavirus are different than measures taken during other emergency situations, according to Tokajer.

“With a natural disaster, like a hurricane, you have preparation, evacuation and allowing people to return to their homes, and all that occurs within 3-5 days except dealing with damage,” he said. “A hurricane comes and then it’s gone. You are not putting yourself in a life-threatening situation by just talking to someone, as you do now.”