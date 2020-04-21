Manatee County extends curfew, restricts travel, activities

Manatee County commissioners continued a countywide curfew, but for a shorter time frame.

County commissioners voted 4-3 April 17 to extend an 11 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew prohibiting nonessential travel and activities until Tuesday, April 21, when the measure was to be reconsidered. The Islander went to press April 20.

Their intent with the curfew was to slow new cases of COVID-19 and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is spread by close contact, including by people who appear asymptomatic.

County Commissioners Vanessa Baugh, Betsy Benac and Stephen Jonsson, who represents Anna Maria Island, opposed extending the curfew.

The curfew was in place for 14 days prior to the meeting. The extension presented to the commission was proposed for seven days, but commissioners shortened the number of days.

Commissioner Priscilla Trace motioned to extend the curfew for three days so the county could review the restrictions following an anticipated April 20 news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has issued a number of executive orders dealing with COVID-19, including a safer-at-home order allowing only essential activities and essential services through April 30.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy seconded Trace’s motion.

Commissioners extended the curfew the same day former Commissioner Gwendolyn Brown, the county’s first African-American commissioner, died due to coronavirus-related complications.

“For those of you who say you don’t know anybody, and you can’t put a name to this,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said in announcing Brown’s death. “Commissioner Gwen Brown, rest in peace.”

On the 4-3 vote for extending the curfew, Trace and Bellamy were joined by Misty Servia and Whitmore, who lives in Holmes Beach and serves as an at-large commissioner.

Several people spoke against the curfew during public comment, claiming it infringed upon their civil liberties, an argument also made at prior meetings.

“How dare you put this county through all this?” resident Andrea Griffin said. “Week after week we come here and voice our concerns and you, from your thrones, wield your power with no regard for the people you serve.”

Resident James Fletcher said, “There’s no reason for this. We’re not actually addressing the problem whatsoever.”

But Manatee County public safety director Jacob Saur said the curfew had eased the workload of first responders, allowing them to devote time and resources to deal with the pandemic.

Following the enactment of the curfew, the call volume for the county’s emergency medical services decreased 39.8%, he said.

Also, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office’s calls for service were lowered 14.8% and there was an 80% decrease in motor vehicle crashes requiring EMS assistance.

Saur said confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in Manatee County, reinforcing the importance of social distancing.

“Manatee County has not yet achieved a flattening of the curve,” Saur said. “Our response to COVID-19 is going to continue for some time. Therefore, sustained efforts to promote social distancing that slows the spread of flattens the curve remain more crucial than ever.”

Five doctors also spoke in support of the safety measure.

“The reason I am here again for the third Friday in a row is because I truly believe that the measures that have been taken so far have helped the population that we serve,” said Dr. Werther Marciales, an internist at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton. “This is not the flu.”

Marciales said a multitude of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers could pass the virus to others, including the most at-risk people. The curfew helps prevent the virus’ spread by reducing exposure between people.

Dr. Julianna Deyo, a board member of the Manatee Medical Society, said the curfew reduced first responders’ workloads, which meant using less personal protective equipment, which is on short supply.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want to look back and say, ‘Did we not do enough?’” Deyo said.

Commissioner Misty Servia said she supported the curfew to maintain public safety.

“Let’s all come together with an attitude of measured practicality — which is going to save people’s lives — instead of this anger that I’m seeing from a lot of people,” she said.

Commissioner Betsy Benac twice voted in favor of the curfew but did not in the April 17 vote.

She said, “It is very tough to tell our community that we’ve turned a corner on this when we haven’t. Our numbers are going up.”