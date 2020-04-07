Opening date for Anna Maria City Pier pushed to April

The city of Anna Maria is waiting on developing news about the spread of COVID-19 before they decide.

At a March 26 city commission meeting held by teleconference, the mayor and commissioners agreed to discuss an opening date for the new Anna Maria City Pier, 101 Bay Blvd., at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

The meeting also will be held by phone, with the city clerk to provide the commission and public with an agenda that will include instructions to join.

The opening would be limited to walks on the pier, fishing and sightseeing — the restaurant and bait shop are not expected to open until late 2020 or early 2021.

The city will open sealed bids April 8 in response to its request for proposals to operate the restaurant and bait shop. Murphy said the commission likely will discuss the bids at its meeting at 6 p.m. April 23, also to be held by phone.

The original pier opened in 1911 but was closed after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

The old pier was demolished and the city began construction on a new pier in 2018.

Murphy said April 3 that the fire suppression system is completed, which will allow for the bathroom buildout to proceed.

He also said the T-end decking is finished.

Onshore utility connections began the week of March 16 and were ongoing the week of April 6.

— ChrisAnn Allen