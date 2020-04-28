Pier delay: Anna Maria seeks more info on restaurant bids

The bids were received, but the city wants more information.

During an April 23 meeting by teleconference, Anna commissioners unanimously voted to postpone discussion on two bids received to operate the restaurant and bait shop at the new Anna Maria City Pier, 101 Bay Blvd.

Mayor Dan Murphy told commissioners he wanted more information from the bidders on lease and buildout responsibilities. He said he expected the bidders to reply to his requests by the end of business April 24.

The city received bids from the Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, and Sean Murphy, owner of Beach Bistro, Eat Here and the Doctor’s Office, all in Holmes Beach.

Sean Murphy phoned in for the teleconference meeting.

The mayor said once the city received more information from the bidders, he wanted to meet with commissioners individually, then hold a public meeting to select a bidder.

The commission agreed and set a special meeting for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, to be held by teleconference. The agenda, with call-in instructions, will be placed on the city’s website at cityofannamaria.com.

The bid packets received by the city will not be placed into the public record until the May 6 meeting, Murphy said.

The new pier was in the final stages of construction as of April 24. It was built to replace the pier that opened in 1911 to fishing and ferries and steamers, but was closed after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

Construction on the new pier started in 2018.

Although completion is close at hand, the city will wait to open the pier to fishing and sightseeing until the state declares the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

The city hopes to have a lease for the restaurant and bait shop and an opening in late 2020 or early 2021.

According to the mayor, Florida Power and Light was scheduled to complete meter work the week of April 27.

He said security system wiring, the plumbing rough-in, insulation and bathroom drywall were completed and inspected, with tile work scheduled for the week of April 27.

Additionally, temporary exterior night lighting was added, and final installation of U.S. Coast Guard required lighting is pending.

“All else is on schedule, including bench construction, fish cleaning stations and several odds and ends of a general nature,” the mayor wrote to The Islander.