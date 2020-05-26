Fire commission increases 2020-21 assessment rate

Property owners in the West Manatee Fire Rescue district can expect a rate increase.

WMFR commissioners voted 3-1 May 19 to raise assessment rates for the next fiscal year by 2.6% to meet a projected spike in costs. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Commissioner Al Robinson voted “no” and Commissioner David Bishop was absent with excuse.

Current residential rates include a $190.57 base rate and an additional $0.1124 for every square foot over 1,000 square feet. The owner of a 2,000-square-foot home would pay $302.97 in assessment costs.

With the 2.6% increase, the base rate for residential buildings will be $195.53 with an additional $0.1153 cost for every square foot over 1,000. Residential property owners with a 2,000-square-foot home would pay $310.85.

The district uses different rates for commercial buildings, including a current $473.62 base rate and an additional $0.2051 for every square foot over 1,000. The owner of a 2,000-square-foot commercial space would pay $678.72.

Under the new rates, the commercial base rate for assessments will increase to $485.94, with an additional $0.2104 for every square foot over 1,000. The owner of a 2,000-square-foot commercial space would pay $696.37 in assessment costs.

The district began discussing an increase in April.

Chief Ben Rigney May 19 presented commissioners with three options — no rate hike, a 2.6% increase or a 4% increase.

Rigney told commissioners via Zoom that WMFR projects a $189,436 increase in expenditures in the next fiscal year. The 2.6% increase would raise the money needed to match costs. A 4% increase would result in a surplus.

If the district abandons the rate hike, it would need to dip into reserve funds, Rigney said. The district’s reserves were around $6,000,000 as of May 20.

Commission Chair Randy Cooper and Commissioner Larry Jennis ranked the 4% increase as a first choice, with the 2.6% increase second.

Commissioner George Harris preferred the 2.6% increase and the 4% increase was his least favored option.

Robinson opposed raising the tax rate and listed the 2.6% and 4% increases as his second and third choices.

As the second choice of three commissioners and the first choice of one, the highest-ranked option was the 2.6% increase.

Harris moved to certify the ranking and approve the 2.6% assessment increase for 2020-21.

Jennis seconded the motion.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, via Zoom. Directions to attend will be posted on the fire district’s website, www.wmfr.org.