Help offered to unemployed AMI workers, small business owners

CrossPointe Fellowship is distributing thousands of dollars donated through the island churches to unemployed Anna Maria Island workers.

Applicants must have been employed by a business located on the island but now be unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Island business owners who experienced financial difficulties also can apply for financial aid.

All Island Denominations, a network of the six island churches, is administering the funds, with CrossPointe serving as the hub for processing applications and distributing funds.

“Island church leaders and some residents had a conversation about the need on the island,” the Rev. Ed Moss of CrossPointe Fellowship told The Islander. “They have a heart for Anna Maria Island. They put themselves in others’ shoes, such as those running small businesses and those in the tourist industry.”

“We hope to process the applications quickly, as they come in, and applicants will be called with a day and time unique to them to pick up a check. We will also see if there are other needs they have during this time,” he continued.

CrossPointe must receive the applications by 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14.

Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than Saturday, May 9.

People can ask their former employer or CrossPointe for an application.

To donate to the unemployment fund, make a check payable to AID and deliver or mail it to CPF, 8605 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach FL 34217. Donations are tax-deductible.

The church office is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about assistance, call CrossPointe Fellowship at 941-778-0719 or email covid@mycpf.org.