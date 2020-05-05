Holmes Beach hears infrastructure project updates, good news

Rebuilt seawalls, parks and sidewalks were all on the roster in Holmes Beach for 2019-20.

While many Anna Maria Island activities and businesses were paused due to COVID-19 concerns, the city’s capital improvements projects were going strong, with several ahead of schedule for the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

The city’s development services director, Eran Wasserman, shared a report April 28 on the progress of city projects in the 2019-20 budget during a teleconferenced city commission meeting.

Ongoing and completed capital improvement projects for 2019-20 include: