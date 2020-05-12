Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 10, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:
- 568 Bradenton;
- 110 Palmetto;
- 26 Parrish;
- 23 Ellenton;
- 20 Sarasota/Manatee;
- 7 Lakewood Ranch;
- 7 Myakka City;
- 4 Longboat Key;
- 2 Braden River;
- 1 Bradenton Beach;
- 1 Palma Sola;
- 1 Tallevast;
- 1 Holmes Beach;
- 1 Wimauma.
Cases by ZIP code were reported as:
- 34201: <5;
- 34202: 30;
- 34203: 106;
- 34205: 47;
- 34207: 66;
- 34208: 212;
- 34209: 52;
- 34210: 31;
- 34211: 11;
- 34212: 17;
- 34215: 0;
- 34216: 0;
- 34217: <5;
- 34219: 26;
- 34221: 110;
- 34222: 23;
- 34228: <5;
- 34243: 20;
- 34240: 0;
- 34251: 7.