Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 10, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

  • 568 Bradenton;
  • 110 Palmetto;
  • 26 Parrish;
  • 23 Ellenton;
  • 20 Sarasota/Manatee;
  • 7 Lakewood Ranch;
  • 7 Myakka City;
  • 4 Longboat Key;
  • 2 Braden River;
  • 1 Bradenton Beach;
  • 1 Palma Sola;
  • 1 Tallevast;
  • 1 Holmes Beach;
  • 1 Wimauma.

 

Cases by ZIP code were reported as:

  • 34201: <5;
  • 34202: 30;
  • 34203: 106;
  • 34205: 47;
  • 34207: 66;
  • 34208: 212;
  • 34209: 52;
  • 34210: 31;
  • 34211: 11;
  • 34212: 17;
  • 34215: 0;
  • 34216: 0;
  • 34217: <5;
  • 34219: 26;
  • 34221: 110;
  • 34222: 23;
  • 34228: <5;
  • 34243: 20;
  • 34240: 0;
  • 34251: 7.

