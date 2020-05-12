Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 10, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

568 Bradenton;

110 Palmetto;

26 Parrish;

23 Ellenton;

20 Sarasota/Manatee;

7 Lakewood Ranch;

7 Myakka City;

4 Longboat Key;

2 Braden River;

1 Bradenton Beach;

1 Palma Sola;

1 Tallevast;

1 Holmes Beach;

1 Wimauma.

Cases by ZIP code were reported as: