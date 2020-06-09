AMI cocktail bars open as Florida recovery enters phase 2

Anna Maria Island taverns and bars were back in business June 5, as Florida took another step in the pandemic recovery.

The second phase of the state’s reopening plan went into effect June 5 for all counties except Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, the counties hit hardest by the pandemic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in the executive order that he began the second reopening phase based on guidance from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Florida Surgeon General and the state health officer.

However, the Florida Department of Health recorded 1,419 new cases June 4 and another 1,305 cases as phase 2 was set to begin. There were 62,758 cases in the state as of June 6, along with 2,688 deaths.

DeSantis’ Reopen Florida Task Force recommended a three-phased approach to reopening the state, but the state won’t enter phase 3 until there is “no evidence of a rebound or resurgence” of COVID-19 cases during phase 2. Phase 3 would allow vulnerable people to resume social gatherings and businesses to operate at full capacity.

In the meantime, phase 2 allowed bars to reopen for the first time since March 17 with full capacity outdoors and capacities of 50% inside.

“We’re overjoyed, finally, to be open,” Joe Cuervo, owner of the Drift In, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, said June 5. “Seventy-nine days. That’s an awful lot of time and a lot of money lost during the peak of spring season. But hey, you got to do what you got to do.”

Phase 2 also opens the door to retailers at full capacity while maintaining sanitization protocols and social distancing guidelines. DeSantis did not adjust the 6-foot standard for social distancing.

Restaurants, which reopened at 50% capacity in phase 1, can provide bar-top seating. Outdoor dining is limited only by social distancing, while the 50% limit on indoor seating remains.

Gyms can fully reopen in phase 2, with social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Entertainment businesses, such as theaters and auditoriums, can open under a limit of 50% capacity.

Personal services, such as massages, tattooing and body piercing, also can resume operations in phase 2, while adhering to Florida Department of Health’s safety guidelines, which are posted at www.floridahealth.gov.

Bar are required to maintain social distancing on premises and limit service to seated patrons.

The arrival of phase 2 brought some owners and employees a cause to celebrate.

“I had a really good day,” said Lisa O’Connell, bartender at D.Coy Ducks Bar & Grille in Holmes Beach. “Everything went really well. Most of the local people came in yesterday and were really nice and calm. Everybody was getting along well.”

“Everybody was just so happy to be back here,” she continued June 6. “People were just thankful we were open.”

Ducks is one of three bars in Holmes Beach, including the Anchor Inn and Doctor’s Office.

Bortell’s Lounge, 10002 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, is the city’s only bar, but it remains closed for renovation.

Three bars reopened in Bradenton Beach, including Tommy Knockers, Sports Lounge and the Drift In.

Cuervo said he was thrilled to reopen the Drift In.

“We’ve taken quite a hit, but I’m not complaining,” Cuervo said. “It’s water under the bridge now. So, we’re just going to proceed forward and do our best.”

The Bridge Street bar received a boost from the city June 4 with expanded outdoor service allowed, as did Tommy Knockers, 111 Seventh St. N.

Sports Lounge did not apply for outdoor space.

For its reopening, the Drift In set up a tent in its parking lot to accommodate outdoor seating and entertainment.

“Hopefully, that should get us an extra 10%-20% of business,” Cuervo said.

From private to public operations

Phase 2 also brings changes for government operations, including the first in-person public meetings since early March.

Anna Maria will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

The meeting had been planned at City Pier Park, but, with DeSantis’ phase 2 order, gatherings of 50 people are allowed.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said, “Weather and audio capability are the primary factors” in his decision to move the meeting to city hall, which reopened June 8.

Murphy said people at meetings and other visitors to city hall must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

People also can continue to remotely attend meetings by calling 1-224-501-3412 and using 335-148-925 as the access code.

Public meetings in Bradenton Beach and Holmes Beach, as of June 8, continued to be held via Zoom, and city halls remaining closed as of June 8.

Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth said June 3 she was “looking into guidance from the county” regarding reopening.

Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie did not respond to a June 3 email from The Islander.

Manatee County government also opened in-person operations.

The county administration building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, was to reopen June 8. Visitors must wear face masks in common areas.

Public libraries also were to reopen to the public the week of June 8 with some restrictions.