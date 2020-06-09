April tourist tax revenue tumbles 70% from 2019

For years, April overnight stays in Manatee County added more than a $1 million to the county tax coffers.

But this April, overnight stays generated $449,904 in bed taxes, down 69.81% from April 2019 stays.

The revenue decline continued from March, when overnight stays grossed about $1.78 million in bed taxes and the collection was down 34.59% from March 2019.

The March numbers showed the early impact of COVID-19 on travel and tourism. The 5% tourist tax on accommodations of six months or less plummeted as short-term home rentals were prohibited, air travel slowed and local businesses closed.

But the numbers for April stays showed the impact of executive orders restricting vacation homes and implementing “safer-at-home” guidance.

The prohibition of short-term vacation rentals went into effect March 27, continued throughout April and was not lifted in Manatee County until May 21. Hotel-motel rentals were not restricted.

About 10.9% of the April tax collected, $49,037, was generated in Holmes Beach, according to the Manatee County Tax Collector’s report.

The tax collected from Anna Maria was $25,413, about 5.65% of the total.

Bradenton Beach produced about 3.85% of the tax collected — $17,325.

Some more numbers for April stays:

Unincorporated Manatee County, $217,635, 48.37%;

Bradenton, $82,837, 18.41%;

Longboat Key, $56,471, 12.55%;

Palmetto, $1,183, 0.26%.

The collection fee or commission on the tax is 3%, which left a net collection for the Manatee County Tourist Development Council for April of $436,407.

The numbers showed $9,163,057 collected thus far for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2019.

For the same period in 2019, the collection was $15,991,415.

The tax revenues must be used to boost and develop tourism, including funding for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Bradenton Area Convention Center and tourism-related entities such as Realize Bradenton and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as supporting projects, such as island beach renourishment and construction of the new Anna Maria City Pier.

The TDC recommends a budget, which is decided by the county commission.

The numbers for May stays will be released in early July and are expected to be lower than in 2019.

Elliott Falcione, the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, has said the tourist tax revenues would be down about 30% this fiscal year compared with last year due to the impact of COVID-19 and efforts to contain the virus.

The issue is expected to be addressed at the next meeting of the Manatee County Tourist Development Council, which is set for 9 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

April Bed Tax collections:

2014: $1,037,656

2015: $1,068,883

2016: $1,245,768

2017: $1,396,409

2018: $1,264,806

2019: $1,490,453

2020: $449,904

Source: Manatee County Tax Collector