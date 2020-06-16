BB-CRA issues RFP for tram project, reviews operation bids

BRADENTON BEACH – More planning and pricing are needed before the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency creates a path for a shuttle service.

Members voted 5-0 June 10 to issue a request for proposals to complete the first phase of the project.

CRA members Marilyn Maro and Jan Vosburgh were absent with excuse.

City engineer Lynn Burnett said the project requires reconfiguring parking along Cortez Beach to accommodate a 10-foot-wide path for the tram, pedestrians and other vehicles.

The change involves motorists backing into parking spaces rather than backing out. Burnett said the Florida Department of Transportation is enthusiastic about the proposal as a safety improvement.

Reconfiguring Cortez Beach parking also would require Manatee County’s approval since it maintains the public beach.

A section of parking along Cortez Beach from Fifth to 11th streets south would be reconfigured with ropes and bollards during the first phase, which Burnett said could begin this summer.

She estimated the work would cost the CRA $30,000, but CRA member David Bell said it may cost more. He suggested issuing an RFP for the reconfiguration of Cortez Beach to accommodate phase 1.

Chappie moved to issue the RFP.

Spooner seconded the motion.

Burnett said later phases would add 240 parking spaces along Gulf Drive and several spaces would be located along a one-way access road near the North Coquina Boat Ramp.

Several residents from Fifth Street South sent letters to the CRA voicing concerns with the planned route on the residential street.

Fifth Street South resident Cathy Hoff wrote June 9 that the tram would boost business. However, she wrote, “The thing I disagree with is the jitney coming through our neighborhood from morning ’til night.”

Mayor and CRA member John Chappie, asked about putting the tram on Fourth Street South, which is designated as a mixed-use zone.

Burnett said using Fourth Street South is “extremely viable” and she will pursue a cost estimate.

Terry Gebhardt, a Fifth Street South resident, said she didn’t like saddling Fourth Street South with the problems she wants to avoid on her street. She wants the tram to run on Gulf Drive from the beach to Bridge Street.

Burnett said the tram would run from Gulf Drive to Bridge Street when traffic allowed but would need to use side streets to circumvent traffic during gridlock.

The approved motion also directed city staff and Chappie to work with the DOT on the route.

The meeting was continued to June 15, and again to June 18.

3 bids received for tram project

The Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency received three bids from businesses interested in running a pilot tram service.

City clerk Terri Sanclemente opened the bids June 8.

Easy Parking of Hollywood would charge the CRA $155 per day or $17 per hour to operate a tram service, with the CRA expected to provide the vehicles.

Slidr LLC of Naples bid $224,674.34 a year to provide and operate the trams.

Ride Circuit of Miami would charge the city $660,000 to provide and operate the trams. Hiring the contractor to operate a CRA-owned fleet would cost $482,000. And, if the CRA allowed Ride Circuit to charge for the service, prices would drop by about $200,000 a year.

CRA Chair Ralph Cole, a city commissioner, said he wanted more time to examine the proposals.

The bid selection process was continued to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, after The Islander’s press deadline.

Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting can find direction at www.cityofbradentonbeach.com.