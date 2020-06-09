BB to post ‘No beach’ parking, increases fines

Changes are in store for parking in Bradenton Beach.

Commissioners voted 4-0 June 4 to approve a first reading for an ordinance changing the parking code.

All parked vehicles must remain within the markings along a public road under the proposed ordinance, according to city attorney Ricinda Perry.

The change will prevent people from double parking. On Bridge Street, it will prevent drivers from parking in the roadway while simultaneously parking in a parallel space.

Another change will prohibit “vessel trailer parking” on 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th streets north, where officials say people park to unload boats, and leave their vehicles and trailers alongside the road.

Angela Rodocker, owner of the BridgeWalk Resort, told commissioners at the meeting that several merchants on Bridge Street are concerned about people using spaces for beach parking. She asked the commission to allow her and other business owners to post signs warning against beach parking.

“We want people to come in and enjoy the street,” Rodocker said. “We just really want no beach parking.”

Perry proposed the commission allow business owners with public-private parking to post “no beach parking” signs and change the code to prohibit beach parking on the commercial street.

Commissioner Jake Spooner asked how law enforcement would confirm the owner of a parked car went to the beach.

Perry suggested adding a list of items beachgoers frequently take to the shores — such as lawn chairs and beach umbrellas. If police see people hauling such objects to or from parking spaces where beach parking is prohibited, they’d have reasonable suspicion those people went to the beach.

Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale said his officers could handle enforcement with “community policing” help from merchants.

“If they see somebody and let me know, we can send somebody up there and tell them to move or issue a ticket,” Speciale said. “Let’s put the signs up. Let’s see what happens.”

Perry said she’d add a provision to guide code enforcement and police officers to take a “friendly” approach by first issuing warnings.

After the motion to approve a first reading for the ordinance passed unanimously, Spooner moved to reconsider, saying he did not understand the motion.

His motion failed 2-2, with Spooner and Commissioner Marilyn Maro voting to reconsider. Mayor John Chappie and Commissioner Ralph Cole were opposed.

The second, final reading and public hearing for the ordinance will be at noon Thursday, June 18. Directions to attend the meeting will be posted on the city’s website, www.cityofbradentonbeach.com.

City commissioners also voted 4-0 on a resolution to raise the standard fine for illegal parking from $50 to $75.

The city’s $300 fine for illegally parking in a handicap parking space remains unchanged.

“If you don’t want to get a ticket, park where you are supposed to,” Chappie said.

Perry said the fine resolution would go into effect June 19, if commissioners approve the ordinance on final reading.