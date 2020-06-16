Captain earns sea turtle champion title

Capt. David White, a charter fishing guide, holds a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle June 10 after spotting it entangled in fishing line about a half-mile west of Passage Key. White contacted Mote Marine Laboratory’s stranding investigations team for permission to interact with the critically endangered sea turtle and followed guidelines provided to untangle and release the turtle. Islander Courtesy Photo
Capt. David White, poses with a juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle before its release back into Tampa Bay. White said the turtle “swam off fine.” Christina Entrot of Philadelphia fished with White and captured the photo.
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217