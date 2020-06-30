Center closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ANNA MARIA ISLAND — The coronavirus arrived last week at the Center of Anna Maria Island.

The center closed indefinitely June 25 after staff displayed “symptoms associated with coronavirus,” according to a June 24 news release from the nonprofit community center, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria.

Those who displayed symptoms were tested for the virus and remained quarantined at home. As of June 27, one staff member had a positive test result.

Another staff member received negative test results, and others remain undetermined.

The pandemic initially shut down the nonprofit in March. The center reopened in May with after-school camps for youth, then resumed group fitness classes and started summer camps in June. Adult sports — flag football and soccer — also resumed.

The release stated that the center “will continue to monitor the situation” and wants to reopen “once we have more answers.”

Plans call for a professional cleaning and disinfecting at the facility during the closure.

“We love our community and we want to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” the release stated.

