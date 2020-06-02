Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

by ChrisAnn Allen | Be the first to comment

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 31, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

  • 740 Bradenton;
  • 151 Palmetto;
  • 39 Parrish;
  • 33 Ellenton;
  • 32 Sarasota/Manatee;
  • 13 Lakewood Ranch;
  • 12 Myakka City;
  • 3 Longboat Key;
  • 3 missing data;
  • 2 Braden River;
  • 2 University Park;
  • 2 Palma Sola;
  • 1 Bradenton Beach;
  • 1 Tallevast;
  • 1 Holmes Beach;
  • 1 Wimauma;
  • 1 Bayshore Gardens;
  • 1 West Bradenton.

 

 

Cases by ZIP code were reported as:

  • 34201: 6;
  • 34202: 45;
  • 34203: 132;
  • 34205: 69;
  • 34207: 88;
  • 34208: 255;
  • 34209: 90;
  • 34210: 42;
  • 34211: 13;
  • 34212: 18;
  • 34215: 0;
  • 34216: 0;
  • 34217: <5;
  • 34219: 41;
  • 34221: 151;
  • 34222: 33;
  • 34228: <5;
  • 34243: 31;
  • 34240: 0;
  • 34251: 12.

