Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 31, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:
- 740 Bradenton;
- 151 Palmetto;
- 39 Parrish;
- 33 Ellenton;
- 32 Sarasota/Manatee;
- 13 Lakewood Ranch;
- 12 Myakka City;
- 3 Longboat Key;
- 3 missing data;
- 2 Braden River;
- 2 University Park;
- 2 Palma Sola;
- 1 Bradenton Beach;
- 1 Tallevast;
- 1 Holmes Beach;
- 1 Wimauma;
- 1 Bayshore Gardens;
- 1 West Bradenton.
Cases by ZIP code were reported as:
- 34201: 6;
- 34202: 45;
- 34203: 132;
- 34205: 69;
- 34207: 88;
- 34208: 255;
- 34209: 90;
- 34210: 42;
- 34211: 13;
- 34212: 18;
- 34215: 0;
- 34216: 0;
- 34217: <5;
- 34219: 41;
- 34221: 151;
- 34222: 33;
- 34228: <5;
- 34243: 31;
- 34240: 0;
- 34251: 12.