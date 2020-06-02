Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management May 31, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

740 Bradenton;

151 Palmetto;

39 Parrish;

33 Ellenton;

32 Sarasota/Manatee;

13 Lakewood Ranch;

12 Myakka City;

3 Longboat Key;

3 missing data;

2 Braden River;

2 University Park;

2 Palma Sola;

1 Bradenton Beach;

1 Tallevast;

1 Holmes Beach;

1 Wimauma;

1 Bayshore Gardens;

1 West Bradenton.

Cases by ZIP code were reported as: