Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management June 14, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

952 Bradenton;

208 Palmetto;

56 Parrish;

42 Myakka City;

39 Sarasota/Manatee;

36 Ellenton;

14 Lakewood Ranch;

5 missing data;

3 Longboat Key;

2 Braden River;

2 University Park;

2 Palma Sola;

2 Bradenton Beach;

1 Tallevast;

1 Holmes Beach;

1 Wimauma;

1 Bayshore Gardens;

1 West Bradenton.

Cases by ZIP code were reported as: