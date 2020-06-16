Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management June 14, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:

  • 952 Bradenton;
  • 208 Palmetto;
  • 56 Parrish;
  • 42 Myakka City;
  • 39 Sarasota/Manatee;
  • 36 Ellenton;
  • 14 Lakewood Ranch;
  • 5 missing data;
  • 3 Longboat Key;
  • 2 Braden River;
  • 2 University Park;
  • 2 Palma Sola;
  • 2 Bradenton Beach;
  • 1 Tallevast;
  • 1 Holmes Beach;
  • 1 Wimauma;
  • 1 Bayshore Gardens;
  • 1 West Bradenton.

 

 

Cases by ZIP code were reported as:

  • 34201: 7;
  • 34202: 47;
  • 34203: 169;
  • 34205: 117;
  • 34207: 123;
  • 34208: 320;
  • 34209: 102;
  • 34210: 51;
  • 34211: 15;
  • 34212: 21;
  • 34215: 0;
  • 34216: 0;
  • 34217: <5;
  • 34219: 56;
  • 34221: 208;
  • 34222: 36;
  • 34228: <5;
  • 34243: 38;
  • 34240: 0;
  • 34251: 42.

