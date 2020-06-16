Manatee County COVID-19 cases by city, ZIP code

According to the Florida Department of Health website by Florida Division of Emergency Management June 14, positive cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were reported by city as:
- 952 Bradenton;
- 208 Palmetto;
- 56 Parrish;
- 42 Myakka City;
- 39 Sarasota/Manatee;
- 36 Ellenton;
- 14 Lakewood Ranch;
- 5 missing data;
- 3 Longboat Key;
- 2 Braden River;
- 2 University Park;
- 2 Palma Sola;
- 2 Bradenton Beach;
- 1 Tallevast;
- 1 Holmes Beach;
- 1 Wimauma;
- 1 Bayshore Gardens;
- 1 West Bradenton.
Cases by ZIP code were reported as:
- 34201: 7;
- 34202: 47;
- 34203: 169;
- 34205: 117;
- 34207: 123;
- 34208: 320;
- 34209: 102;
- 34210: 51;
- 34211: 15;
- 34212: 21;
- 34215: 0;
- 34216: 0;
- 34217: <5;
- 34219: 56;
- 34221: 208;
- 34222: 36;
- 34228: <5;
- 34243: 38;
- 34240: 0;
- 34251: 42.