AME parents must choose from 3 learning options by July 22

A, B or C, but not all of the above.

Anna Maria Elementary students and their parents and guardians face a multiple choice quiz before the 2020-21 school year begins — and their answers must be provided by July 22.

The Manatee County School District plan calls for students to return to school Aug. 17 — a week later than originally planned due to the continued rise in coronavirus cases in Manatee County — but not all students will return to brick-and-mortar classrooms on Anna Maria Island.

Some elementary students may opt to return to the AME campus, some will choose a hybrid schedule of two days on campus and three days of online learning and some will sign up for full-time “eLearningManatee.”

AME parents must inform the school by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, if their choice is for the student to take part in either the hybrid or online option.

Otherwise, the student is expected to attend classes in person.

“The five-day, full-time learning plan is the automatic option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade,” according to a July 16 email from the district to The Islander.

The Manatee County School Board approved the reopening plan in a 3-2 vote July 14.

AME teachers and staff will return to schools Aug. 3 to prepare classrooms, lessons and facilities.

“I’m confident AME will follow all of the CDC guidelines and regulations,” said AME parent Kari Kennedy, whose son Jackson is headed into fourth-grade.

She added, “Being a smaller school, AME has an advantage to having a successful return as long as the proper precautions are being taken.

“Most families I have talked to are comfortable as well and I haven’t heard of anyone who has chosen to home school,” Kennedy said.

Will students be required to wear face coverings?

Yes, but not during recess or during physical education instruction, according to the district.

If a student does not have a mask, cloth masks will be provided by the district, which purchased two masks for each student, as well as masks and shields for faculty and staff.

Students will wear face coverings inside AME, as well as on school buses, which will be cleaned between routes.

A face mask waiver will be available for medical conditions and IEPs will be addressed individually.

Temperature checks will be random for students but daily for staff and teachers.

When and if a school closure occurs, students will be required to continue a daily instructional schedule and academic lessons through the eLearningManatee platform.