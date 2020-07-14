Bridge Street flips the switch to underground utilities

The power is up and running from new underground lines on Bridge Street.

The Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s project to bury Bridge Street’s utility lines is almost complete.

City attorney Ricinda Perry, who has coordinated the project for the CRA, told The Islander July 8 that Wilco Electrical finished switching Bridge Street properties from the above-ground utilities to the new underground system.

The project is intended to improve the strip’s aesthetic and shield utility lines during storms. Construction began in January after a lengthy wait for a permit from Florida Power & Light.

Work involved excavating sections of roadway and sidewalks to bore tunnels suited to house power and cable lines, feeding new lines and bringing the system to life.

The underground system became functional in late June. Wilco began switching Bridge Street properties onto the system July 3, finishing late July 8 at the Fish Hole Miniature Golf, 115 Bridge St.

Perry said the last step will be removal of FPL’s defunct utility poles. However, it remains unclear when, as FPL has yet to schedule the work.

Bridge Street will be closed half a day during the work to ensure the safety of pedestrians while power lines are cut and poles removed, according to Perry.

“It should be pretty quick,” she said. “It just depends on when FPL can get it on the books to get those poles out.”

The utility project won’t end at Bridge Street.

The city will receive $2 million from the state to fund similar work along sections of Gulf Drive to further protect the utilities during storms.

Perry said the CRA will discuss the Gulf Drive project during the agency’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, which the public can attend in person at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N., or via Zoom.

She said the city had begun working with FPL on engineering and permitting for the Gulf Drive project, and expected Mark Porter, senior utilities coordinator for CDM Smith, to present plans for the project to CRA members at the meeting.

Perry added that she would like to retain the services of Wilco due to their “great” work on Bridge Street.

Introducing the CRA

The Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency funds capital improvement projects to promote restoration, growth and tourism for the district, which is bordered by Cortez Road, Sarasota Bay, Fifth Street South and the Gulf of Mexico.

The CRA funds the projects with incremental tax revenue collected by Manatee County since 1992, when the area was declared blighted.

The agency includes the mayor, city commissioners and two appointed members, restaurateur Ed Chiles and resident David Bell.