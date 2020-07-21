Eyes on the road – 07-22-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices:
- Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West at Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Drivers can expect lane closures on Cortez Road from 123rd Street West to 86th Street West 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and on the south side of 119th Street West during the same period. Pedestrians can expect sidewalk closures.
- Multiple locations in Bradenton Beach: A county pipeline replacement project continues. Impacted areas include Gulf Drive, Bay Drive South, Church Avenue and Cortez Road. Expect construction in rights of way and increased truck traffic.
For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.
And, a reminder, a fare-free trolley operates daily on Anna Maria Island.
— Lisa Neff