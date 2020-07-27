The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

ITEMS FOR SALE

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

ANTIQUE OFFICE chairs: Perfect for eclectic dining set. Circa 1950 from Anna Maria City Hall. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ESTATE SALES

ESTATE SALE: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. 7706 Fourth Ave. W., Pine Bay Forest, Bradenton. (You must wear a mask. Turn north on 77th Avenue West, from Manatee Avenue. Please, park on one side of street, do not park in parking lot.) Mahogany double bed set, bookcase, dropleaf table, dining room table with matching chairs, buffet and china cabinet. Lamps, china, including Lenox and Mettlox Poppytrail, wrought-iron and glass coffee and end tables, sofa, TV, patio furniture, chest, easel, Barbie Dreamhouse and clothes, nice decorative accessories, including dolphins, Florida-style display cabinet, collectibles. Vacuum, linens, kitchenware, china, glass, bric-a-brac. Sale conducted by Palma Sola Sales. (Numbers given out at 8 a.m.) You must wear a mask.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

FOR SALE: E-Z-GO golf cart. Good shape, four-seater, charger. Batteries two years old. Located in Holmes Beach. Call 941-355- 5535, late afternoon.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

WANTED: DOCK SPACE/boat lift/boat slip to rent or buy for 23-foot boat on Anna Maria Island. 203-247-6405.

WANTED: BOAT SLIP to rent with lift for my 25-foot boat. Scott, 404-242-6666.

LOOKING TO PURCHASE a boat dock, 25 to 36 feet in Anna Maria. Please call or text with any opportunities. 267-664-4544.

2004 PROLINE 22-foot walk-around Cuddy. 2009 Suzuki 250-hp. 813-240-2697.

FISHING

LOCAL FISHING GUIDE for hire. Wanna catch more fish, have better bait, learn the local waters? Your boat, my knowledge. Call Nelly, 40 years local fishing experience. 941-896-2915.

HELP WANTED

RETAIL STORE EMPLOYEE needed for busy shop. pack-and-ship company. Customer service skills a plus. Please, contact Frank @ 941-778-1911.

JESSIE’S ISLAND STORE has immediate openings for full and part-time cashiers for both day and night shifts. Apply in person at 5424 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach or call 941-778-6903.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

RESPONSIBLE, PERSONABLE 14-year-old to help babysit, dog walk/sit, yardwork, other odd jobs (negotiable pay). Rory, 347-949-0503. rorywbosborne@gmail.com.

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

BAYSHORE HOME WATCH (accredited service): Providing certified professional weekly home checks. Peace of mind while you’re away. 941-920-5597. Bonded/insured.

KLEAN MOVES: BEST movers in AMI. Small moves, long distance and local deliveries. No job too big or too small. Senior discounts. 941-877-6580. Ask for Reggie. KleanMoves.com.

HOME WATCH: COTTAGE Watch & Services LLC. Scott Carpenter, Veteran USN- A.H.I.T. Certified home inspector. Licensed/insured contractor/realtor. Rates starting as low as $25. 941-780-7004.

PRIVATE CHEF NOW servicing Anna Maria Island. Let Chef Mark create an enticing dinner experience for you and your guests in the comfort of your own home. 219-313-9938. privatechefmm.com.

PREMIUM CLEANING SERVICES for premium clientele. 941-216-8238. A clean space is a healthy space!

RESIDENTIAL-BUSINESS CLEANING by Jessie. 10-plus years experience. Top-brand cleaning products. Honest, mature, trustworthy. References from long-term clients. I work alone so no “crew” in your home. I have bimonthly openings. Text or leave a message at 941-526-9900.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

CORNERSTONE OUTDOORS: LANDSCAPE, installs, tree trimming, full-service lawn maintenance, cleanups, pressure washing. 941-284-1568.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HANDYMAN AND PAINTING. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

RENTALS

VACATION RENTALS: BEACH condo, 2BR/1BA, $3,500/month, Perico Bay Club, 2BR/1BA, one-car garage for December and January, $3,500/month. Call for details. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNUAL RENTAL: HOLMES Beach. Great location, 3BR/2BA, granite counter tops, large deck, no smoking. Background check required. $1,900/month plus security. Call 603-969-6840.