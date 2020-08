Bradenton Beach police officers arrested resident Dave Mack Aug. 15 for alleged felony domestic battery.

An officer from the Bradenton Beach Police Department met with a woman who alleged Mack pushed her while they were arguing.

She signed an affidavit to file charges against Mack, who allegedly fled when police were called.

Mack was found in a nearby tree, arrested and transported to Manatee County jail.

He was released Aug. 16.

— Ryan Paice