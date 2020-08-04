Beachgoers navigate pipeline to reach shoreline

Umbrellas, canopies and beachgoers line the waterfront west of a large pipeline July 29 along the Gulf of Mexico starting at 77th Street in Holmes Beach and running parallel with the shoreline, delivering sand to renourish the beach. The project had pushed south that day to almost 44th Street. The work is part of a $17.3 million federal, state and Manatee County project to restore eroded beaches. The project is expected to run through October and terminate at Longboat Pass. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
A worker uses a GPS survey stick to measure depth Aug. 1, while a bulldozer smooths sand pumped on the shore via the dredge barge — visible on the horizon in the distance- — at the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. The beach construction is part of the ongoing renourishment project to restore sand to the island’s eroded beaches. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
