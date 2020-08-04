Bradenton man arrested for voyeurism at the beach

A Bradenton man was arrested July 24 for shooting video of a girl undressing in a beach changing station.

Brandon Bucci, 25, was arrested at the Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, by a Holmes Beach police officer after witnesses reported the man placed his cellphone on the ground next to a changing station to record a girl as she undressed.

According to the HBPD report, one witness saw the suspect place the phone on the ground and photographed his actions. The witness told the girl’s mother what she had seen and called the police. Both women approached Bucci, who fled into the men’s restroom with his phone.

When the HBPD officer arrived, a crowd had surrounded Bucci, and was threatening him. So the officer took Bucci to the police station, where he was interviewed.

Witness statements were taken and photos of Bucci were provided to the HBPD. Bucci’s phone was seized as evidence.

Bucci was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, which is a third-degree felony.

He was transported to the Manatee County jail and released the next day on a $5,000 bond, with a restriction on the use of photo or video devices.

Bucci’s arraignment was set for Aug. 21.

— ChrisAnn Allen