Church parade serves up fond farewells to Roser pastor and wife

The retiring Rev. Dr. Bob O’Keef and wife Phyllis — photobombed by facilities manager Charles Wade — accept gifts from congregants during an Aug. 13 celebratory send-off parade at Roser Memorial Community Church in Anna Maria. “Many friends in a variety of vehicles enjoyed the opportunity to say ‘goodbye for now’ to this dedicated couple, who has served Roser Church well for over the past six years with their Bible study knowledge, preaching and musical abilities,” Roser member and photographer Peggy Nash reported.
Mike and Suzanne Pescitelli direct well-wishers Aug. 13 in a motorized parade on Pine Avenue near Roser Memorial Community Church to send off the Rev. Dr. Bob O’Keef and wife Phyllis. The pastor is retiring and the husband and wife plan soon to return to North Carolina, where they previously lived and have family. Islander Photos: Peggy Nash
Sara and Jay Calhoun arrive in their new convertible Aug. 13 to say farewell to Roser’s retiring pastor and his wife.
Mike Kulikowski assists at the Roser Church parade. “Cars had been lined up in the west parking lot, directed by Kulikowski, when the church bell rang 11 times, signaling it was time to move on around the drive to greet Roser’s retiring senior pastor and his wife,” reported Peggy Nash.
