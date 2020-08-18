Eyes on the road – 08-19-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following:

• Multiple locations in Bradenton Beach: A county pipeline replacement project continues. Impacted areas include Gulf Drive, Bay Drive South, Church Avenue and Cortez Road. Expect construction in rights of way and increased truck traffic.

• Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West at Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Drivers can expect lane closures 10 p.m.-6 a.m. Pedestrians can expect sidewalk closures.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

And, a reminder, a fare-free trolley operates daily on Anna Maria Island.