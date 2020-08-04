Forensics by the forest

Mangroves were cleared in late June to reach a break in the Longboat Key wastewater line on the mainland in Bradenton about 350 yards from Sarasota Bay. The break spilled as much as 28 million gallons of sewage and some reached Sarasota Bay. Longboat Key, in a news release July 28, said “forensic evaluations into the cause and extent of the force main lean are ongoing.” The town said tests received July 27 of bay water samples showed “some of the lowest bacteriological results to date.” Islander Photo: Courtesy Department of Environmental Protection
